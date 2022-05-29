Deepak Nagalia elected President of Dehra Dun Club

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 29 May: Deepak Nagalia was, once again, elected President of the prestigious Dehra Dun Club Ltd, for the year 2022-23. Earlier, he served the club as president in the year 1997-98. This time Nagalia defeated HS Kushvaha.

The Annual Elections for the Managing Committee for the year 2022-23 of Dehra Dun Club Ltd were successfully completed on 28 May.

The outgoing President, Samraant Virmani, handed over charge to the new President, Deepak Nagalia, today.

The following have been elected to the Managing Committee for the year 2022-23: Bipin Berry, Ajay Mankad, Rajesh Kapoor, Vijay Khanna and Sunit Pal Aggarwal.

It may be recalled that Nagalia is a philanthropist, owner of Prabhat Cinema and active in cultural activities of the state.

On his victory, Deepak Nagalia said, “Dehra Dun Club has gone downhill in the past few years and I couldn’t say no to the majority of my friends and well wishers for the election. But, now, since I have fought the election and won I will try my best to improve the standard and lost glory of the club.”

It is worth mentioning here that the outgoing President, Samraant Virmani, was the youngest President of the club and tried his best to raise the standards in the past one year during his term.

Photo caption:

Outgoing Dehra Dun Club President Samraant Virmani (left) welcomes the newly elected President Deepak Nagalia.