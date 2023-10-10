Deepankar Aron joins as Commissioner (Appeals), U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Deepankar Aron, who had served as Head of the Office of Principal Commissioner of CGST in Uttarakhand between July 2021 and June 2023 before being transferred to Luckow, has now returned to serve in Uttarakhand as Commissioner (Appeals) at his request.

It may be recalled that Aron has a deep emotional connect with Uttarakhand. A presidential awardee for his contribution as an IRS officer, he is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, having done BTech and MTech from there. In the Indian Revenue Service for over 23 years, he has held very diverse assignments. His assignments range from being posted with the Customs at Indo-Nepal Border to handing revenue intelligence operations for ten years serving with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He has also played a key role in implementing the New Industrial Policy in Uttarakhand and in policy formulation for the Ministry of Finance. He also undertook the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as India’s Liaison Officer.

Aron has also represented the country at various fora such as World Customs Organisation, Brussels, BRICS, several international conferences and bilateral meetings with administrations such as China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Russia, Finland, Nepal, Bangladesh and South Africa. Apart from his professional contribution, he is an avid traveller, a keen photographer and an author. He is also a regular contributor of articles for various national and international newspapers and magazines. His pictorial book, “On the Trail of Buddha – A Journey to the East” (2020) was well received and acclaimed. He is married to Saloni Aron and they have two daughters.