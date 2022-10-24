Deepawali Milan program organised at Raj Bhavan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Oct: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), First Lady Gurmit Kaur, Secretary to Governor Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha along with Raj Bhavan officers, employees and their families participated in this program.

While wishing a happy Diwali, the Governor wished everyone happiness, peace and prosperity. Officials and employees of Raj Bhavan also extended Diwali greetings to the Governor. Lt-General Singh said that Raj Bhavan is continuously working as per the expectations of the people of Uttarakhand. The contribution of all the officers and employees of Raj Bhavan in this is commendable. During this program, he also listened to the problems of the family members and assured them of all possible solutions.

Secretary Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha also gave his address and wished everyone a very Happy Diwali. On this occasion, the Governor’s assistant Major Tarun Kumar, Deputy Secretary NK Pokhriyal, Under Secretary GD Nautiyal, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, Medical Officer Dr Mahavir Singh, Dr AK Singh, Deputy Director Information Dr Nitin Upadhyay and all officers of Raj Bhavan were present.