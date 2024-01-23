Deepotsav celebrated in Mussoorie on eve of Shri Ram Temple consecration

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie , 21 Jan: Minister Ganesh Joshi participated in the felicitation ceremony organised today for the Kar Sevaks of Mussoorie who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, at Lakshmi Narayan Temple , Gandhi Chowk. On this occasion, Joshi honoured the Kar Sevaks by presenting shawls.

Bhajans of Shri Ram were also performed by women during the programme. Many Kar Sevaks also narrated their ordeals during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and many also became emotional while remembering those days.

After this, the Deepotsav was celebrated in Mussoorie by lighting 5100 lamps at the martyrs’ memorial.

Joshi also felicitated famous artist Neetu Koirala and folk singer Saru Thapa, who came to Mussoorie from Nepal, Kathmandu, and Padma Shri awardee former Advocate General of Punjab, Dr Ramesh Gautam.

On this occasion, Minister Joshi also danced to the song Ram Aayenge with the tourists present.

Joshi said that the dream of Kar Sevaks has been fulfilled and it is only because of their sacrifice that the temple of Lord Shri Ramchandra has been built. He said that it was after 500 years of penance, that the temple of Lord Ram is ready. He said that ‘we are fortunate to witness the Ram temple today’.

Many people including Ashok Aggarwal, Secretary Tribhuvan Mohan, Board President Rakesh Rawat, Mohan Petwal, Pushpa Padiyar, Satish Dodhiyal were present on this occasion.