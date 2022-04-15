Deepti Omchery Bhalla performs Mohiniyattam in Doon Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradu, 14 Apr: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a performance of the classical dance, Mohiniyattam, was presented by Dr Deepti Omchery Bhalla at Himgiri Zee University, here, today.

During the programme, she enthralled the students with the intricacies of the unique dance form. Mohiniyattam is the female classical solo dance of Kerala. It is the dance of Mohini, the celestial enchantress mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

Dr Bhalla is a versatile artist, who is an exponent of Mohiniyattam and Carnatic Music vocals. Renowned as a Singer, Dancer, Teacher, Researcher, and Scholar, she is currently working as a Senior Professor of Carnatic Music at the University of Delhi. She is also the recipient of the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from the President of India.

During her circuit, Dr Deepti also performed at Raja Rammohan Roy Academy, Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School, and Universal Academy.

The programme was held with the support of the SRF Foundation.