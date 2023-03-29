Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj honoured with award for outstanding work in politics

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: National General Secretary of Mahila Morcha of BJP Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj , National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha, was honoured with award for outstanding work in the political category at the Young Achievers Award function organised by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO). She was given this award by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Around 20 young achievers including politicians, business women, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and social workers were felicitated during the function. One award was given in each category. Deepti Rawat was given the Young Achievers Award organized by Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) by Nitin Gadkari, Transport Minister, Government of India, for her outstanding contribution in the political field.

It may be recalled that FLO is the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). An all India forum for women, FLO is headquartered in New Delhi.