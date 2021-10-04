Defence personnel felicitated on Gandhi Jayanti

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: According to a press release from Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League, under the aegis of Asha Tamta, Vice President, Mahila Congress, and President Social Justice Foundation, six senior defence veterans were felicitated on the occasion of the 152nd Gandhi Jayanti and 117th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. They were presented mementos and shawls for their dedicated services of more than 30 years in the armed forces for the safety honour and welfare of the country.

Col Thapa said that Asha Tamta expressed pride in organising this event for the brave veterans, who are all more than 80 years of age and had taken part in both Indo-Pak operations of 1965 and 1971.

Dr S Farooq was the Chief Guest on this occasion. He expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for guarding the borders so that each and every citizen of the country could sleep soundly at night. He also interacted with the veterans.

The Chief Guest also thanked Asha Tamta for organising the event on the auspicious day.

All veterans present recalled their experiences of various operations in which they took part.

They also urged the Government to provide the latest arms, equipment and technology to face the present day warfare.

Mementos and whawls were presented to Brig KG Behl (Retd), Cols KS Mann, BD Gambhir, RP Jairath SS Thapa and BM Thapa (Retd). Others present included Dinesh Bhandari, Sujata Paul Maliah, Dr Pratima Singh, Kamlesh Raman, GS Jassal, Madan Lal, Priya Gulati, Manish Nagpal, Shering Luding, Rama Goel, Dr Indu Singh, Dewesh Kumar, and many others.