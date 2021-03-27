Dehradun Cricket League begins on Wednesday at Abhimanyu Cricket Grounds

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Dehradun Cricket League tournament (Senior category) will begin on Wednesday 31 March at Abhimanyu Cricket Grounds in Guniyal Village, Dehradun. The tournament will be inaugurated by DGP Ashok Kumar at 8 am on Wednesday. Miss Grand International 2017 Anukriti Gusain Rawat and her husband Tushit Rawat will be the special guests on this occasion.

In all, 42 teams are participating in the tournament and they have been divided into divisions A and B. While A Division has 14 teams, B Division has 28 teams. Every team will get to play 6 matches each. Quarter finals will be of two days while Semifinal matches will be of 3 days. The Final match will be of 4 days. The match referees will be BCCI qualified while match umpires and the scorers will be district level qualified. Other grounds where the matches will be played include Maharana Pratap Sports College grounds, Ayush Cricket Academy grounds and Tanush Cricket Grounds. Some other venues have been kept as reserved grounds. Veteran Congress leader Hira Singh Bist and Congress leader Neenu Sehgal are amongst those invited as special guests.