Dehradun DM holds Janata Milan, hears public complaints

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jul: In compliance with the directions issued by the Chief Secretary, District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar today hosted a Janata Milan programme at his office at the district collectorate. This is the first Janata Milan held by the DM since he took over, recently.

Under this Janata Milan, about 22 applications received by the DM from people belonging to various areas of the district regarding problems they faced were varied, ranging from issues like arms licence, pensions, road construction and road repairs to drinking water supply, property mutation and even parking contracts. Problems related to charging of additional fee by the schools, giving property rights in revenue villages to Tehri Dam oustees, and encroachment of property by others were also submitted for redressal.

Rajesh Kumar issued instructions to the departmental officers concerned to get the problems and the grievances of the people resolved on priority.

In the Janata Milan, Shivlal of Mohkampur Khurd, residents of Ajabpur Kala, Chanyakyapuri, Hukam Singh of Pokhari village, Ashish Kothari and Rohitash of Dhakrani, Sumitra Devi of Ram Vihar, Ballupur, Ranjit Kaur of Adhoiwala, villagers of Kunuwa, Pratap Singh Rana of Rishikesh, Shivprakash from Bhaniawala, Sumitra Devi of Maldevta, Neeraj Rajput of Bhauwala, Vikasnagar, were among those who met the DM and urged him to resolve their problems. In addition, office bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union also made the District Magistrate aware of their grievances.