Dehradun Hills Academy celebrates World Health Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Apr: The students of Dehradun Hills Academy organised multiple events to celebrate World Health Day, aiming to raise awareness about health-related issues and advocate for improvements in global health. A hallmark of a good education setup is to prioritise health and well-being.

The year 2024 marks the 76th anniversary of WHO and as a part of celebration WHO has chosen ‘My Health, My Right’ as the theme of World Health Day 2024, which focuses on the fundamental human right – access to quality health care, education and information.

The theme of the event was to raise awareness among people about the health issues they deal with worldwide. The students organised a clean-up drive in nearby areas and along the River Suswa to raise awareness among locals about the importance of clean surroundings in promoting good health. Additionally, they set up a small café treat called “Healthy Bites”, run by cooking and baking club students, which emphasised the importance of eating healthy and nutritious food. The students prepared healthy snacks, namely Oat Cupcakes, Thai Tomato Soup, Corn Chaat, Millet Kheer to name a few. Furthermore, the students recorded messages to promote the importance of health and well-being, which will be circulated on various social media platforms.

The highlight of the evening was a seminar on the importance of nutritious food by Dr Deepshikha Garg, attended by the staff and students, followed by a high-tea session. Dr Garg spoke extensively on the importance of having a balanced diet for individuals, and particularly emphasised the importance for students to develop good eating habits at a young age. She further commended the school for limiting the use of junk food and appreciated the concept of growing its own vegetables, which is truly healthy and a luxury in the present time.

As part of the ongoing World Health Day activity, another area which was stressed upon was mental health, which is arguably one of the most important aspects that cannot be ignored these days. A Raj Yoga meditation by the Brahmakumaris was organised for the students to raise awareness about the importance of meditation and to help them connect with divine power. Additionally, the students performed special physical training as part of their daily routine, which can improve brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and enhance everyday tasks.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhishter Puran Singh, Managing Director, stated, “As we celebrate World Health Day, let us remember that good health is not just a privilege, but a fundamental right. Each one of us holds the power to prioritise our well-being. We take pride that we are among a select few schools in India that promotes the concept of Happiness, for we believe that fostering emotional well-being is just as crucial as academic achievement in shaping well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of the future. Let’s embrace this responsibility, not only for ourselves but also for the collective health of our community.”

Anshul Raturi from SC Form said, “We never value our health until we lose it. Don’t let that happen and take care of your wellness.”

The initiative was led by staff members Manohar Bora, Sakshi Sharma, Preeti Kala, Vikendra Sajwan, among others.