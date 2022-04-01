Dehradun Literature Festival begins today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: The much-awaited 4th edition of the three-day-long annual Dehradun Literature Festival is all set to kickstart on 1 April at Hyatt Regency, here. The annual festival will explore an array of topics relevant to the contemporary world.

Day 1 of the festival will witness a session by the renowned Bollywood Actor and Producer, Tusshar Kapoor, on his latest book ‘Bachelor Dad’. He will be in conversation with the well-known publisher Milee Ashwarya.

Informing the public about an alteration in the line-up of the upcoming DLF 2022, Founder Samraant Virmani said, “Due to security reasons, the session ‘The Kashmir Files’ by Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi in conversation with Vishal Chaturvedi stands canceled. We express regret for the sudden cancellation of the scheduled discussion.”

The first day of the Dehradun Literature Festival will conclude with an intriguing session on ‘Music from the Roots of India’ with famous Folk Singer Malini Awasthi in conversation with singer, lyricist, and actor Jasbir Jassi. The session will be moderated by Varun Gupta.

The three-day-long Dehradun Literature Festival is scheduled from 1 to 3 April at the Hyatt Regency and The Doon International School, Riverside Campus. To facilitate participation, anyone can register on the DLF website and attend the festival free of cost.

The DLF 2022 promises to hold keynote sessions and intimate breakout sessions with authors and panelists from around the world, including Ruskin Bond, Imtiaz Ali, Prahlad Kakkar, Piyush Pandey, Saeed Naqvi, Preeti Shenoy, Kiran Manral, Tahira Kashyap, Ian Cardozo among many more. Featuring more than 100 authors, the Dehradun Literature Festival 2022 will be a culmination of various literary, artistic, and discursive forms that will feature Indian as well as global perspectives.