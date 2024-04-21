Dehradun-Pithoragarh flight to now operate 6 days a week

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: The much in demand Pithoragarh-Dehradun air service, which was launched some time ago by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with the support of the Central Government, has been expanded to 6 days a week. Earlier this flight was operational only thrice a week.

Commenting on this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that this air service will not only provide more transportation facilities to the local people but will also expand tourism in the border areas and increase the livelihood of the local people.