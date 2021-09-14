Dehradun tops in U’khand Senior Athletics Competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Sep: On the second and last day of the ‘First Uttarakhand State Level Senior Athletics Competition 2021’, held at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, Dehradun topped with 114 points, and Haridwar with 35 points was in second place.

All the winners were felicitated with medals and certificates by today’s Chief Guest, Vipin Baluni, Managing Director of Social Baluni Public School, and Special Guest Abhishek Gupta, Senior Manager, Ilead Auxiliary Services.

Apart from all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, 310 athletes from ONGC, STC Kashipur, Boys and Girls Hostel and Uttarakhand Police participated in this competition.

The players selected from this competition who meet the AFI standards will participate in the first Under 23 National Athletics Competition, Chennai. Principal of Sports College Rajesh Mangai, Chairman of Selection Committee Vijendra Chaudhary, Treasurer of Athletics Association MC Shah, Chief Coach, Seniors, Gurful Singh, Chief Coach, Juniors, Anoop Bisht, Coach of Sports College Lokesh Kumar, Manish Bhatt, Neeraj Sharma and announcers Naresh Nayal, Archit Sharma, Urmila Rana, Sunita Rawat, Sandeep Singh, Mohammad Rafiq and Chief Starter RS Rana were present on the occasion.

Photo finish and event management techniques were used in the competition, as in national competitions. At the conclusion of the competition, the Secretary, Uttarakhand Athletics Association, KJS Kalsi thanked all the associates who made this competition successful by giving their valuable contribution.