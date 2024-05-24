Dehradun’s top builder commits suicide, Gupta brothers arrested

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 May: Satinder Singh Sawhney, a top Uttarakhand builder, on Friday allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of Pacific Golf Estate Society in Dehradun, police said. After he fell from the eighth floor, Sawhney, who lived in the Race Course area, was rushed to Max Hospital where he could not be saved. Sawhney has left a suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and has blamed the infamous Gupta brothers of South Africa fame for his suicide. On the basis of suicide note recovered from 52 year old Sawhney and other evidences, police swung into action and arrested two brothers – Ajay Gupta and Anil Gupta of Gupta brothers fame, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun Ajai Singh. The two brothers, who used to live in Dalanwala locality, were arrested under section 306 of the IPC. In the suicide note, Sawhney aka Baba Sawhney has blamed the Gupta brothers for allegedly harassing him over some projects. Police sources said Sawhney was under mental depression for sometime after he received alleged threats from Gupta brothers over some money deals. In a police complaint filed by Sawhney’s son Ranvir Singh in Rajpur police station, it was alleged that Gupta Brothers were trying to harass Sawhney over some money deals and indulging in blackmails. “On the basis of evidences, we took into custody the two Gupta brothers for further investigations,” said the SSP. The two brothers will be produced before the local court tomorrow, he said. Sawhney was famous for his Sawhney builders company in Dehradun and was constructing a series of projects in the city.

In the past also, Sawhney had filed a police complaint alleging that he was being harassed by Gupta brothers who were putting pressure on him in connection with two projects. Police sources said Gupta brothers wanted their money back in two projects due to which Sawhney became mentally upset. For exerting pressure on Sawhney, Gupta brothers had also filed a police complaint in Saharanpur due to which he had become more mentally agitated leading to his suicide, the sources said.

Satender Sawhney has written the suicide note addressed to PM Narendra Modi and CM Dhami before jumping to his death and in the note, he has mentioned his various old and new projects. He also mentioned in detail the story of his meeting the Gupta brothers and the following partnership he entered with them. According to the suicide note, Sawhney was working on a project with Gupta brothers. Sawhney also wrote that BJP worker Baljeet Sony had introduced him to the Gupta brothers in a good environment. It is noteworthy that Baljeet Sony also had an alleged dispute with the famous industrialist Sudhir Windlass of Doon. Sawhney has claimed that following a dispute, Gupta brothers filed a case against him in Saharanpur where they hail from to harass him and to pressurise him to hand over two projects to them.