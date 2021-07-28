“Delay in assuming charge due to leave”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Sources close to IAS Officer Radhika Jha have stated that Secretary Radhika Jha was on earned Leave for a week and had returned to Dehradun only on Sunday. It was asserted that the delay in her assuming charge of her new responsibilities was on account of her leave.

It may be recalled that she had been recently transferred out of the Power Department and given charge of School Education, Industries and MSME. Similarly, it was further claimed that there was delay also in Secretary Nitesh Jha assuming charge of his new responsibility as Secretary, Panchayati Raj, because of some technical grounds. Outgoing Secretary HC Semwal had to complete a project thus delaying his being relieved of the charge.