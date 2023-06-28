Delegates appreciate Indian Presidency

G-20 Summit, day 2:

By Our Staff Reporter

Narendra Nagar, 27 Jun: The third G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under the Indian G-20 Presidency commenced on Monday. The three-day IWG meeting is being attended by about 63 delegates from across G-20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations.

On Tuesday, the Day 2 of the meeting, three sessions were organized, wherein the delegates discussed ways to apply quality infrastructure investment indicators across the infrastructure projects. The sessions also included discussions on the enablers of inclusive cities and analysis of the infrastructure budget allocations across the G-20 countries.

The delegates appreciated the Indian Presidency for the warm hospitality and acknowledged the efforts of the Presidency to achieve meaningful progress across the workstreams.

The meeting was also complemented by the “Roundtable on Making India an MRO Hub”, which outlined the unique offerings of India in the Maintenance, Repair and Operations space. The event was organized by the Indian Presidency in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The side event provided a strategic platform for the private sector, industry bodies, and the public sector in the aviation sector to share experiences and present the opportunities that India has to offer in the aviation sector as a whole.

The Presidency had also organized a “Yoga Retreat” in the morning for the delegates to experience. The delegates also enjoyed a friendly cricket match organised at the PTC grounds. The delegates were apprised about the rules of the game and also played along with the local players.