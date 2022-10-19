Delegates cast vote at Congress Bhawan to elect new party President

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Members of the Pradesh Congress Committee of Uttarakhand (PCC) today cast their votes at Congress Bhawan to elect a new National Party President. Voting was peacefully completed in the state as the Congress delegates cast their votes along with the party delegates across the country. Elected members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) exercised their franchise in the presence of election officials appointed by the All India Congress Committee.

It may be recalled that senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Shashi Tharoor are contesting the election for the post of party president. Though, officially, there is no nominee of the Gandhi family in the race, sources admit that the family has thrown its weight behind Kharge in the election.

It is after a long time that the party is holding the election for the president’s post. It would also be after a long time that the Congress would have a non-member of the Gandhi family as its party president.

State Congress Vice President Organisation/Administration Mathura Dutt Joshi stated that, in the elections held for the post of President, the State Election Officer of the party, GC Chandrashekhar, MP, APRO Manoj Bhardwaj, witnessed the election process. The election process was conducted by Jaishankar Pathak and DRO, Dehradun, Dharmendra Solanki and ADRO Harsh Bansal.

State Congress President Karan Mahra, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya and former State President Ganesh Godiyal were among the 197 out of the 223 State Representatives (PCC members) of Uttarakhand who cast their votes at the polling booth set up at the State Congress Committee Office, Dehradun. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, National Secretary Qazi Nizamuddin and DP Singh exercised their votes in New Delhi, while former MP and PRO Bihar Pradesh Pradeep Tamta and DRO Bihar Harish Aithani cast their votes in Patna; former National Secretary and PRO Jharkhand Prakash Joshi cast his vote in Ranchi, APRO Rajasthan Jayendra Ramola cast his vote in Jaipur. Manish Khanduri, Rajpal Bisht, Vaibhav Walia, former MLAs Lalit Farswan and Mahit Walia exercised their franchise in Karnataka state as they are participating in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former national president of the party, Rahul Gandhi. In all, a total of 209 state representatives from Uttarakhand state voted in the election.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Karan Mahra claimed that the Congress is a democratic party and the National President of Congress is elected through a democratic process, unlike the ruling party. He and other Congress spokespersons thanked the party workers for the peaceful polling.