Delegation of Statehood Agitationists offers prayers at Darbar Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Apr: A delegation of the ‘Uttarakhand State Movement Forum’ paid its respects at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar, here, on Wednesday. Members also had a meeting with Mahant Devendra Das and received his blessings.

They congratulated the Mahant on successfully organising the recent Jhande Ji Mela. They also praised the public welfare work being done by the Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission in school and higher education. They appreciated that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has also achieved high standards in the field of healthcare.

In the meeting between Mahant Devendra Das and members of the delegation, many burning issues of related to Uttarakhand like unemployment, migration from the hills, delimitation, etc., were discussed and concern expressed. The president of the forum raised concern over the coming delimitation as it would change the structure of the assembly constituencies, which is a matter of great concern for the people of hills. It was felt that delimitation-2027 should be decided on the basis of population as well as area. This would ensure fair representation from the hills.

District President of the forum, Pradeep Kukreti acknowledged that many philanthropic works are being done by SGRR Education Mission and SGRR institutions for public welfare. The Shri Mahant Indiresh Hopsital is also successfully running the District Hospital, Pauri, Community Health Centre, Pabo, and Community Health Centre, Ghandiyal, in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which has provided great relief to the people of Pauri.

Ex-president of the Uttarakhand Backward Commission, Ashok Verma said that organic farming being done on the land of the Darbar Sahib under the supervision of Agriculture Department of Shri Guru Ram Rai University would become a role model for the farmers in future.

The Forum requested Mahant Devendra Das to provide discount in fees to the children of families of the Uttarakhand State Movement Forum in SGRR Institutions, as also concessional medical treatment to their families. Organic products grown at the farms of Shri Darbar Sahib were presented to the members of the delegation on the occasion. The delegation comprised State President Jagmohan Singh Negi, State Secretary Ramlal Khanduri, District President Pradeep Kukreti, Gaurav Khanduri, Ashok Verma, Mahender Rawat alias Babbi Prashad, senior agitators Satender Bhandari, Puran Singh Lingwal, Virender Saklani, Neeraj Lingwal, etc.