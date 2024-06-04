Deliberations held at Himalayan Hospital to reduce Infant Mortality Rate

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Experts at the Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, deliberated on reducing the infant mortality rate today. They emphasised the importance of proper prenatal care for pregnant women. The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on the topic, “Prevention of Stillbirth: Saving Unborn Lives”.

During the event, measures to reduce infant mortality at birth were discussed.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Guest, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice-Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, stressed that proper prenatal care should be provided to all pregnant women to prevent stillbirths. He also highlighted the need for Rainbow Clinics dedicated to the care of women in their subsequent pregnancies after a stillbirth.

Dr Ashok Deorari, Principal of HIMS, provided information on quality perinatal care to reduce infant mortality rates.

The Guest of Honour, Dr Tamkin Khan, from Aligarh Muslim University, and Secretary of the Stillbirth Society of India, explained that the Stillbirth Society of India is a non-profit organisation continuously striving to reduce infant mortality rates in the country. A case-based panel discussion was held on common issues such as high blood pressure during pregnancy, fetal growth restriction, gestational diabetes mellitus, and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy.

The session was chaired and conducted by Dr Ruchira Nautiyal, Head of the Department, and event organiser. Dr Uma Rawat, Medical Officer from MCH and NHM, presented data on infant mortality rates in Uttarakhand. Dr Smita Chandra highlighted the role of histopathological examination of the placenta in stillbirths.

Also present on the occasion were Director of Health Services Dr Hem Chandra Pandey, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr Enas Mushtaq, Dr Chinmay Chetan, and Dr Anil Rawat, who shared their insights.

A brainstorming PG quiz for gynaecologists was organised under the supervision of Dr Purnima Upreti.

Senior faculty members from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS Rishikesh, Doon Medical College, SSGRIMS and HS, and GMC Haldwani, participated in the CME.