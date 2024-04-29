Deliberations on Emerging Techniques in Cancer Treatment in Urology held at UKUSCON 2024

2nd Annual Conference of Uttarakhand Urological Society

organized by Swami Rama Himalayan University

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 27 April: In the picturesque Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Jollygrant, the second annual conference of Uttarakhand Urological Society, UKUSCON – 2024 , was organized by the Department of Urology . More than a hundred urologists from across the country participated in the two-day conference. During this, deliberations were held on the emerging techniques in the treatment of urological cancer .

UKUSCON – 2024 conference was formally inaugurated at the Adi Kailash Auditorium of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, in front of the portrait of founder Dr Swami Rama.

The Chief Guest, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, VC of SRHU, said that the field of urology is very extensive. New discoveries are being made in it every day. There is also a change in treatment techniques every year. He called for all urologists to brainstorm on how to reduce the cost of treatment together, so that the common man can benefit from affordable and quality medical care. He said that besides surgery, we should also work on the preventive aspects.