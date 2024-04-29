Deliberations on Emerging Techniques in Cancer Treatment in Urology held at UKUSCON 2024

2nd Annual Conference of Uttarakhand Urological Society
organized by Swami Rama Himalayan University
DEHRADUN, 27 April: In the picturesque Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Jollygrant, the second annual conference of Uttarakhand Urological Society, UKUSCON–2024, was organized by the Department of Urology. More than a hundred urologists from across the country participated in the two-day conference. During this, deliberations were held on the emerging techniques in the treatment of urological cancer.
UKUSCON–2024 conference was formally inaugurated at the Adi Kailash Auditorium of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, in front of the portrait of founder Dr Swami Rama.
The Chief Guest, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, VC of SRHU, said that the field of urology is very extensive. New discoveries are being made in it every day. There is also a change in treatment techniques every year. He called for all urologists to brainstorm on how to reduce the cost of treatment together, so that the common man can benefit from affordable and quality medical care. He said that besides surgery, we should also work on the preventive aspects.
Dr Lalit Shah, President of the Urological Society of India, said that urologists in Uttarakhand are doing good work. However, sometimes there is delay in reaching the doctors. He advocated the use of various means of communication to increase awareness of urological diseases amongst the people. Dr Sanjay Goyal, President of the Uttarakhand Urological Society, said that there was a time when there was only one urologist in Uttarakhand. Today, close to 50 specialist urologists are providing their services in Uttarakhand. People no longer have to go to other cities for treatment.
Dr Kim Jay Mamin, Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee, welcomed all the delegates present. He informed that more than 100 experts from the country are participating in the conference. Close to 200 scientific research papers will be presented in the two-day conference.
The program, conducted under the supervision of Dr Vaibhavi Dhasmana, was attended by Director (Academic Development) Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Director Hospital Services Dr Hemchandra Pandey, Principal HIMS Dr Ashok Kumar Deorari, Director Medical Services Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Dr Rajiv Saraf, Dr Shikhar Agrawal, Dr Ashwani Kandari, Dr Aman Kumar, Dr Suvit Juwade and Dr Kumar Pankaj.