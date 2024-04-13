Democracy, Constitution are in danger: Samar Bhandari

Reporter Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 12 Apr: Members of the Communist Party of India and the INDI Alliance jointly held a press conference under the leadership of Communist Party of India National Council member Samar Bhandari, here, today.

Bhandari said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are talking big about women empowerment but not a word has been said about Ankit Bhandari, which is a matter of concern. He said that building the future of Uttarakhand is possible only when the policies here focus on women. Whatever policy made by the BJP government here has proved disastrous. He alleged that neither the reconstruction of Kedarnath has been done properly nor any concrete action taken regarding the recent subsidence in Joshimath. Migration from the mountains continues.

According to him, the Pushkar Singh Dhami Government of the state is patronising some industrialists in the state, due to which the state is not going to develop. He said that the Alliance is contesting the election with full determination. He attacked the Agniveer scheme describing it as a temporary job. As a result, the youth serving in the army under Agniveer are dejected and disappointed. Uttarakhand is facing the brunt of unemployment, inflation, migration and corruption, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sidelined all these issues. The people will answer the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

He emphasised that, today. the country’s constitution and democracy are in danger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is playing with constitutional rights and is trying to divide the country in the name of religion. Campaigning is being done with the picture of Ram which is unconstitutional, hence the Election Commission should take action against it. He wanted elections to be fought on the basic issues in the country like unemployment, inflation, women’s rights, rights of the underprivileged.

Also present were Devi Godiyal, City Secretary CPI; Bhagwan Singh Chauhan, City Secretary, CPM; Amit Gupta, City Congress President; Prakash Rana, District Spokesperson, AAP; Ashok Sharma, State General Secretary, ATC; RP Badoni, City President, AITUC Mussoorie; and Harpal Singh, AAP.