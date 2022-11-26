Democracy & Diversity are India’s Strength: Speaker Om Birla

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 25 Nov: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the 175th Foundation Day of IIT Roorkee, today.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Birla said that thousands of students who have graduated from IIT Roorkee have made their mark in the entire world on the strength of their talent, wisdom and skills and have worked to bring socio-economic change in the nation. Birla expressed happiness that students of IIT Roorkee have brought laurels to India on the world stage.

Describing IITs as the nation’s premier institutes in the field of technology, Birla said that the research and innovations at IITs have given a new direction to the country in areas ranging from climate, environment, medicine, to education, communication, and roads, etc. Referring to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he stressed that the digital age and internet revolution have changed the whole world. In the digital era, the common citizens have become more active participants in democracy.

Mentioning India’s ancient democratic legacy, Birla stressed that India’s democracy and diversity are the strength of the nation. He added that IIT Roorkee has made a huge contribution in taking the country forward on the path of progress during the Amrit Kaal of Independence. Speaking about the progress made by the nation in the last seven decades, Birla reminded that Indian scientists, doctors, businessmen and youth are establishing the nation’s identity in the entire world. He added that today India’s reputation has been established as a strong democracy and emerging economy of the world.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Speaker said that India’s youth will contribute immensely towards fulfilling the dream of a developed India in 2047. He further said that today even at the global level, Indian youth are leading the way and are contributing towards solving the world’s most complex problems through innovation, new technology, and research. Expressing joy, he declared that young students are building a New India. He expressed confidence that the nation has decided to make India a leader in every field.

Recalling India’s fight against Covid-19, he said that during the global pandemic, Indian youth proved that the nation is moving towards self-reliance with the help of science and technology. He expressed happiness that in the current era, India has emerged as a global destination in every field. He said that today India is known all over the world as the hub of startups, which are at the forefront of solving global challenges and are taking India’s economy forward. Expressing confidence in the abilities of Indian youth, emphasised that the next ‘Big Tech’ will emerge from India.

He also released a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 175th Foundation Day of IIT Roorkee.