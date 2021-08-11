“Dengue, Covid-19 can overlap during rainy season”

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 10 Aug: Outbreaks of the dangerous disease dengue can overlap COVID during the rainy season. The reason is that the symptoms of both diseases are mostly similar and the confirmation of the disease is known only after laboratory tests.

Schools have also been opened in the state. In such a situation, it is very important to protect children from deadly diseases like corona and dengue. This disease, which starts with high fever, also infects other parts of the body due to the deadly virus.

Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, has warned that to prevent, both, corona and dengue, it is very important that every person should have proper information about their symptoms. Covid is not over yet, so make sure to use a mask and maintain a distance of 2 yards between each other. Professor Ravikant said that dengue is a seasonal disease caused by the bite of the female Aedes mosquito. The platelets of the body start falling continuously and the immunity of the patient becomes very weak. He said that young children, patients with diabetes, asthma and heart disease are at the highest risk of dengue infection.

Dr Santosh Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine, and Nodal Officer of Outreach Cell, AIIMS, disclosed that, in case of high fever, a doctor should be consulted immediately. The Aedes mosquito mostly breeds in stagnant clean water. When a mosquito bites, the dengue virus spreads rapidly through the bloodstream. There are 4 strains of dengue virus. If a person is already infected with one of the strains becomes infected with the third or even fourth strain of the virus, then the patient becomes infected with hemorrhagic fever.

The symptoms are high fever, headache, pain in muscles, bones and joints, nausea, vomiting, restlessness, expansion of liver, swollen glands and skin rash. To prevent this, water pots and tanks should be covered at all times. People should wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito nets. Do not allow water to collect and spray insecticide in stagnant water to kill mosquito larvae. In case of high fever, start treatment as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 virus is caused by SARS-2, which is mainly transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets. Dengue virus is spread through mosquito bites. Dengue virus causes symptoms within 3-10 days after entering the body. If there is a red rash or bleeding in the body along with high fever, then it is dengue fever.