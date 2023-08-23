Dengue under control, yet be careful: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Aug: “The health department is fully prepared for the prevention and control of dengue infection in the state. As a result, very few cases of dengue infection have been reported this year. So far, 464 dengue patients have been reported in the entire state, out of which 394 people have recovered. So far, not a single dengue patient has been found in eight districts of the state. On the other hand, the highest number, 330 dengue-infected cases, have been reported in the Dehradun district. Instructions have been given to department officers to provide better treatment to dengue-infected patients in all medical units across the state. Along with this, all blood banks have been asked to be on alert mode and provide platelets to dengue patients on time.”

This was stated by Medical Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, today.

He added that instructions have also been given to all the Chief Medical Officers to conduct public awareness campaigns on dengue prevention and control at the district level and for continuous monitoring.

Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat added that the health department is fully prepared for dengue prevention in the state. He said that the health department along with other line departments is continuously running public awareness campaigns in dengue-prone districts and areas across the state. The result is that, so far this year, fewer cases of dengue infection have been reported in the state as compared to last year. Among dengue-afflicted patients, 330 cases were reported in the Dehradun district, 67 in Nainital, 29 in Pauri, 37 in Haridwar and 1 in Chamoli district. While in the other eight districts of the state, not a single dengue patient has come forward so far. He asked the officers of all the line departments including the health department to run a public awareness campaign regularly in their respective districts, municipal bodies and wards and make people aware of dengue. He said that even though the rate of dengue infection in the state is less than normal, yet common people need to be very careful about dengue. Dr Rawat has appealed to the people of the state not to allow water to accumulate in and around their houses and to run a campaign to clean the accumulated water once a week. He also asked patients to immediately reach the nearest hospital and get tested after seeing the symptoms of dengue.

The Health Minister promised that there would be no shortage of blood and platelets for the treatment of dengue patients in the state. For this, necessary instructions have been given to all departmental officers, operators of private and government blood banks.