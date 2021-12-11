Deputy Commandant reviews drill in preparation for Passing Out Parade at IMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Dec: The Passing Out Parade symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a Gentleman cadet into a Young Officer. Amidst the challenges posed by Covid, the Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor’s (DC&CI) parade was conducted todayat the historic Chetwode drill square, wherein 319 Indian and 68 Foreign Gentleman Cadets displayed their immaculate turnout and precision marching. This marks preparation for the grand finale on 11 December.

The Parade was reviewed by Maj Gen Alok Joshi, Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor of the Indian Military Academy. He complimented the Gentleman cadets and encouraged them to be the finest officers of Indian Army. He also emphasised the importance of valour, honour, ethos and fine traditions of Indian Army. He mentioned that the efforts of the faculty and the hard work of the Gentleman Cadets was evident from the crisp and coordinated movements on the Drill Square. During the address to the passing out course Maj Gen Alok Joshi, said, “Gentlemen you must never forget that the hallmark of a good officer apart from professional competence is a fair play and righteousness. Whenever situations demand you to choose between military ideals taught in the academy and actual ground realities, you must recall the ‘Chetwode Credo’ and the ‘Honour Code’. The choice will always be between the harder right and an easier wrong and I presume you all know the right course. In that way you will be able toalways look at your men, colleagues and superiors squarely in the eyes. You will then be selfassured and confident with and radiate an aura of a true leader”. The Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor, IMA complimented Gentleman Cadets from ten friendly foreign countries on successful completion of the training and wished them all the success ahead as they carry the cherished memories of their time at IMA. The Parade was reflective of the excellence that the Academy has always stood for and set the stage for the stellar conduct of the main events scheduled for 10 and 11 Dec 2021, which shall be telecast live on various channels and the social media.