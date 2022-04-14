Descendants of Panj Pyare to attend Raj Bhawan ‘Akhand Path’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: An Akhand Path is being organised by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhawan, here, from 12 to 14 April for the happiness and prosperity of Uttarakhand and its people.

A special aspect on this auspicious occasion is the invitation from Governor Singh to the descendants of Panj Pyare of Guru Gobind Singh to also be present. Baba Naunihal Singh, descendant of Bhai Daya Singh Panj Pyara and Gurupreet Singh, descendant of Bhai Dharam Singh, will be involved in this event.

It is worth noting that, for the first time, an Akhand Path is being organised at the Raj Bhawan, here.

At the conclusion of the Akhand Path on Baisakhi, many people including the Chief Minister and other dignitaries of the state will also participate.

It may be recalled that, on the occasion of the Sikh New Year, Vaisakhi, 323 years ago in 1699, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the Khalsa Panth and selected the Panj Pyare.