Desire to tell stories helps make relevant advertisements: Piyush Panday

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: Piyush Panday, Padma Shri awardee, holds a distinct and celebrated position in the world of advertising.

Piyush is among those who have changed popular sensibility from the English language to Indian languages in the country as far as advertising is concerned. He is the pioneer of the change in which the thinking behind making advertisements today is Indian and not influenced by the western world, according to legendary ad film director Pralhad Kakkar, who was in an interaction at the Dehradun Literature Festival, here, today.

Piyush’s book, Open House, which is about to launch, is an answer to thousands of queries raised by beginners in the advertising industry. It’s an attempt to inspire the new generation. “Nothing is impossible if you keep your heart open and work for it,” says Piyush Panday.

Pralhad Kakkar praised Piyush’s contribution in the field of advertising.

Piyush recalled how, in his early days, traveling by train helped him understand people better. “While you are on a journey, you spend hours with strangers in train. You get to experience the real India,” said Piyush.

“Technology has evolved yet the content remains the king. If you can’t tell a story, the audience forgets you,” said Pralhad Kakkar, who has known Piyush Panday for decades.

“Meeting people and observing them gives us the finest insight, which helps us make relevant advertisements. Your passion, your willingness to share emotions and your ability to tell stories is all that matters in the world of advertising,” shared both the celebrated personalities of the advertising business.