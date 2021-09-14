DESL appreciates Sub Area initiative for vaccination of ESM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: In a press release issued today by Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, DESL, it has been stated that a Dehradun Ex-Services League (DESL) executive committee meeting was held, here, on 8 September under the chairmanship of Colonel US Thakur (Retd), President, DESL. As many as 25 Zonal Shakha Presidents participated from far flung places.

The President stated that DESL was thankful to Maj General Sanjeev Khatri, GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, and Brig VK Patra, Commandant, Military Hospital, Dehradun, for organising medical camps at Vikas Nagar, Selaqui and Balawala for Covid-19 vaccination of veterans and families. The DESL President was present along with his staff at these camps.

Col Thakur said that the medical team discharged its duties with utmost dedication in the presence of doctors Lt Col Kailash Chandra, Lt Col P Pathak, Major Arun, Lt Col Meena Tripathi, Major Priti Prajapati, Maj Janak Kanwar, Sub Rajendra Singh, Nb/Sub MK Katoch, Hav Labh Singh, NK N Umesh, Sep Devas Chetri and Dinesh Bhagat.

The President also appreciated the dedicated efforts of Shakha Presidents Col SC Sharma (Retd) and Hav Lal Bahadur Thapa (Retd) in establishing a community centre and war memorial in their areas for ESM.

He also stated that families from Haryana and HP are approaching DESL for help regarding pension and other welfare matters, which were being solved on war footing.

Two minutes silence was observed to pay condolences to the martyrs and to those who lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Those present were veteran Cols B Shahi, SC Sharma, Cdr SS Matharu, Maj BB Limbu, Capts Neel Thapa, YS Bisht, KB Thapa, Laxman Thapa, Tek Bahadur Thapa, Lt KB Thapa, Sub Maj Mahesh Dass, Sub BS Thakur, Sub Maj PC Bahuguna, Havs SC Sharma, LB Thapa, BP Sharma, Padam Singh and many others.