Development of U’khand top priority of Govt: Dr Bhasin

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: State Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr Devendra Bhasin, today, briefed the media on the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated by the party across the country.

He said that, beginning today, BJP would celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav across the country including Uttarakhand. Today was the last day of the Social Justice Fortnight. In Uttarakhand, this fortnight was observed from the booth level up to the state level.

He said that the unique feature of the Amrit Mahotsav was that, in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, direct participation of the people was ensured in the celebrations. The fortnight began on 6 April, which was the Foundation Day of the BJP.

He reminded that it had been 75 years since the country got independence and it was an occasion to celebrate. The importance of this was understood by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, at his initiative, the Mahotsav had been launched in the country. It was an occasion to contemplate where the country was at the time of the Independence and where it stood presently.

Dr Bhasin reminded that, as Home Minister Amit Shah had stated recently in Parliament, history was a good teacher and therefore it ought to be learnt by all. He reminded that Modi had encouraged the people to dream and attempt to turn their dreams into reality. This was not only an occasion to mull on what had been achieved in the past 75 years but also plan for the future of the country. Such plans were being drafted in Uttarakhand as well, he claimed.

Regarding Uttarakhand, Bhasin said the Prime Minister had placed the agenda for 10 years before the state and the state government would move ahead on this agenda. The present decade would be the decade of Uttarakhand. Bhasin added that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is committed to making Uttarakhand one of the leading states of the country by the year 2025. Programmes such as Amrit Mahotsav provided the basis to move towards a new India and towards a developed Uttarakhand.

The BJP Vice President said that Uttarakhand had taken a new direction under BJP rule. Referring to the vision paper for the 2022 elections, he said that ensuring the protection Uttarakhand’s divinity was also mentioned in the Vision Paper. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had taken several important steps and the promises regarding Uniform Civil Code and the verification process for those coming to the Char Dham Yatra were aimed at maintaining this. However, the development of the state continued to be the top priority.

BJP leaders, including state spokesperson Vinod Suyal, state co-media in-charge Kamlesh Uniyal, Sanjeev Verma and Satyaveer Singh Chauhan were among those present on this occasion.