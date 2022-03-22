Devotees begin gathering for ‘darshan’ at Jhanda Mela

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Devotees in large numbers from India and abroad have started to reach Guru Ram Rai Darbar here for the Jhanda Mela. On Sunday, devotees in lakhs turned up from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

After completing the routine daily worship, today, Mahant Devendra blessed the ‘sangat’ with his ‘darshan’and showered his blessings on them. He urged the Sangat to follow the path preached by the Guru.

He also issued instructions to the Organising Committee for the smooth and successful conduct of the Mela. Manager of the fair management committee, KC Juyal disclosed that the special arrangements for meals, accommodation, water and health facilities had been made for the devotees. The ‘sewadars’ of Shri Darbar Sahib are doing all the needful for the welcome, boarding and lodging of devotees at Matawala Bagh, SGRR Public Schools at Bindal, Bombay Bagh, Talab, Race Course, Raja Road and various ‘dharamshalas’ of the city.

Mahant Devendra Das appealed to the Sangat to strictly follow the Covid-19 Guidelines and wear masks all the time.

Work on stitching of ‘gilaafs’ picked up today. Women devotees with sewing machines are busy preparing ‘gilaafs’ (covers for the flagpole). Three kinds of ‘gilaafs’ are used to cover the flagpole.

The Darbar Sahib premises have been specially decorated and, at night, it is bathed in milky lights. Devotional activity has also begun.

In order to take care of medical emergencies, a team of doctors and support staff of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital have established a Mela Hospital inside the Darbar Sahib premises. Three Ambulances are also available at the site. The Bazaar Kotwali has also set up the Mela Thana. On 21 March, a voluntary Blood Donation Camp will also be organised.

More than 2 dozen CCTV cameras have also been installed at the mela to closely monitor activities.

Sangat devotees who have come from India and abroad are also getting their children tonsured on the occasion along with other rituals.