Devotees flock to witness the ‘mahakumbh’ of faith

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: An ocean of devotees flocked in to the ‘Mahakumbh of Faith’ Raising (Aarohan) of Shri Jhande Ji (the holy flag pole) at Shri Darbar Sahib. Lakhs of Sangat devotees and Doonites stood in front of Shri Jhande ji in its honour. Each and every person could be seen standing to bow down with joint hands in front of the holy flag pole and to avail the ‘Darshan’ of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji. There was hardly any space left to move at Shri Darbar Sahib premises and its nearby areas. As soon as the process of making the ‘gilaafs’ to Shri Jhande Ji started, the enthusiasm of the Sangat devotees and Doonites also reached its peak. As soon as, Shri Jhande ji was made to wear the ‘Darshani Gilaaf’, the whole atmosphere echoed with the slogans of Shri Guru Maharaj ji. On Tuesday evening at 3:22 pm as soon as the holy flag pole was raised under the mentorship of Sajjadanashin Shri Mahant Devendra Dass ji Maharaj, the whole ‘Dronanagari’ (Dehradun) echoed with slogans of praise of Shri Guru Ram Rai ji Maharaj. The devotees danced enthusiastically over the rhythm of musical instrument ‘dhol’. With this, the historical, sacred and culturally significant Shri Jhande Ji Sahib fair was formally inaugurated. On Tuesday morning, even before the first sun rays struck the earth, Shri Darbar Sahib and nearby areas were packed with the Sangat devotees and Doonites. Sangat devotees and Doonites gathered to bring down the holy flag pole. It’s a rare and blessed sight to see Shri Jhande Ji being brought down and then the new one being raised. In order to earn this noble deed, the Sangat devotees from India & abroad as well as Doonites waited the whole year enthusiastically. At 8 am in the morning, the holy flag pole was brought down, while the holy flag pole was offered special prayers. In the morning only, the Sangat devotees and Doonites bathed the new holy flag pole with milk, curd, honey, ‘Gangajal’ and ‘panchgavyon’. After that, the process of offering the ‘shaneel’ gilaafs to the 90 ft high new Shri Jhande Ji was initiated. It’s worth mentioning that throughout this process, Shri Jhande Ji is never kept or made to touch the ground. After that, the ‘Darshani Gilaaf’ (the outermost Gilaaf) is put on the holy flag pole. While witnessing this blessed, sacred and much awaited ritual, emotions overflowed as tears came out of the eyes of the Sangat devotees and Doonites and rolled down their cheeks. Everyone was restless to touch the ‘Darshani Gilaaf’ and earn blessings. At 3:05 p.m., the process of raising of the new Shri Jhande Ji was initiated. Shri Jhande ji was decorated with velvet cloth and ‘sunahre goton’. The Sangat devotees lifted up the new Shri Jhande ji under the mentorship of Sajjadanashin of Shri Darbar Sahib, Shri Mahant Devendra Dass ji Maharaj with the help of wooden lifters. At 3:22 p.m., Shri Jhande Ji was raised (aarohan) completely.This blessed occasion was witnessed by those present at Shri Darbar Sahib premises and nearby areas. They were blessed by this holy sight and the air echoed with the slogans in praise of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji. Right at this time, the much awaited miracle happened which is repeated year after year. This miracle was the coming of a falcon which did ‘parikramma’ (took rounds) of Shri Jhande Ji (the holy flag pole).