Devrani sisters from Pauri Garhwal get National Florence Nightingale Award from President 

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 22 June: Maj Gen Smita Devrani, VSM, Addl DGMNS and Brig Amita Devrani, Brig MNS, HQ (SC) have been awarded with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale award for the year 2022 and 2023 respectively. The award was conferred on them by President of India, Droupadi Murmu in a formal ceremony organized in Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday.

National Florence Nightingale award was instituted in the year 1973, by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The award is given to the outstanding Nursing personnel working in Central, State/Union Territories, Private Missionary and Voluntary Organization.

It is matter of pride not only for Military Nursing Service and Devrani Family but for the entire Indian Army. It is an apt recognition for remarkable contributions of Devrani sisters in the field of Nursing and meritorious services rendered by them for almost 4 decades. It is

worth mentioning that both sisters are not only very tall figures in the Nursing fraternity but also stalwarts of Military Nursing Service.

Maj Gen Smita Devrani, VSM was commissioned into Military Nursing service in the year 1983 and presently she is holding appointment of Addl DGMNS wef 01 Oct 2021. Prior to assuming apex appointment of Military Nursing Service she has held various key clinical, staff and administrative appointments like Principal Matron (AH R&R), Brig MNS, HQ (CC), Principal Matron CH (SC), Dir MNS (Admin). For her extraordinary contributions to the organization she was awarded VSM in the year 2022.

Brig Amita Devrani is an alumnus of College of Nursing, AFMC, Pune and was commissioned into Military Nursing Service in 1986. She has an illustrious career spanning over 37 years in Military Nursing Service and assumed her present appointment of Brig MNS, Southern Command on 01 Sep 2021. She also held various important appointments before assuming her present appointment, like Principal CON, AFMC,Pune, CON, AH (R&R) and Vice Principal CON, INHS Asvini.

Maj Gen Smita Devrani, VSM and Brig Amita Devrani belong to Pauri Garhwal. Both the sisters have been achievers from the very beginning and have many academic and professional achievements to their credit which made them eligible to get selected for this prestigious award. They have created history in many ways and have achieved many millstones which will be remembered in days to come. They are real role models for future generations of Military Nursing Service Officers .