DG Assam Rifles meets UK Governor

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 17 Jun: The Director General, Assam Rifles, Lt-General Pradeep Chandran Nair met with Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. During his courtesy meeting, he discussed various issues related to Assam Rifles with the Governor.
The Governor said that he was closely associated with the Assam Regiment and the Assam Rifles and had served in the North Eastern Region during his service.
Lt-General Nair said that about 6,000 jawans are serving in the Assam Rifles from Uttarakhand, while there are about 14,000 ex-servicemen. 10 percent of the jawans in Assam Rifles are from Uttarakhand, which is a matter of pride. He lauded the contribution of the soldiers of Uttarakhand in the Assam Rifles.
