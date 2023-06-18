DG Assam Rifles meets UK Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jun: The Director General, Assam Rifles , Lt-General Pradeep Chandran Nair met with Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. During his courtesy meeting, he discussed various issues related to Assam Rifles with the Governor .

The Governor said that he was closely associated with the Assam Regiment and the Assam Rifles and had served in the North Eastern Region during his service.

Lt-General Nair said that about 6,000 jawans are serving in the Assam Rifles from Uttarakhand, while there are about 14,000 ex-servicemen. 10 percent of the jawans in Assam Rifles are from Uttarakhand, which is a matter of pride. He lauded the contribution of the soldiers of Uttarakhand in the Assam Rifles .