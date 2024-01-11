DG BRO briefs Gov on projects in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: The Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt General Raghu Srinivasan, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

The Governor discussed in detail the road connectivity in the border areas of Uttarakhand with the BRO DG. He appreciated the efforts being made by BRO despite adverse conditions for the development of infrastructure in the border areas.

On this occasion, he was provided detailed information about the projects run by BRO in Uttarakhand. ADGBR (NW) Harendra Kumar and other officers of BRO were present on this occasion.