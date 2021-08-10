DG ICFRE inaugurates training on Coal Mining Rehabilitation at FRI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, and Director, FRI, Dehradun, inaugurated a four day training programme on ‘Forest and wildlife conservation with special reference to Environment Impact Assessment & Environment Management Plans’, organised for the executives of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), Ranchi, under the self financing scheme.

Rawat highlighted important initiatives taken by the ICFRE for mine rehabilitation during the past century. He also stated that the ICFRE institutes provide research and technical support not only to the forest departments, but also to the forest based industries, mining industries and other government departments including defence. The Forest Research Institute has successfully restored mined overburdens in various states of the country.

In addition to this, FRI has long experience in conducting training in various forestry related subjects as well as subjects like Environment Impact Assessment, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and mined land restoration. In the recent past, the institute has developed a training module for some of the subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd, and accordingly has imparted training to the personnel of Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Dhanbad, Northern Coalfields Limited, Singrauli, and Eastern Coalfields Limited, West Bengal.

Shekhar Saran, ex-CMD, CMPDIL, and Guest of Honour, shared his knowledge and experience of coal mining and future prospects. Abhijit Sinha, GM, CMPDIL, remarked that such training should be organised regularly to enhance the skills of the CMPDIL executives, enhanced productivity and sustainable mine management with special emphasis on environment management.

Sudhir Kumar, DDG Extension, ADG EIA, AGD Media & Extension, Group coordinator Research, HoDs of divisions and scientists and staff of Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division were present at the inaugural session. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Tara Chand, Course Coordinator.