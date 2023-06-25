DG Information asks Information officers to established better coordination with media

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: A review meeting of the Information Department was held by Director General of Information , Banshidhar Tiwari, here today. In the meeting, Additional Director, Information Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Joint Director/s, KS Chauhan, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Deputy Director/s Manoj Srivastava, Ravi Bijarniya, Assistant Director Archana and information officers of all the districts were present.

In the meeting, Director General Banshidhar Tiwari said that the Information Department has an important role in making the schemes and policies of the government accessible to the public. The department has to work as a bridge between the government and the public, in which media is of utmost importance.

Tiwari stressed that in justification of its name the Information and Public Relations Department, will have to exchange information about the schemes of the government at a fast pace and make coordination between the government and the media better and promote public relations.

The Director General of Information said that special attention should be paid to the use of information technology for the promotion of government schemes. The government’s public welfare schemes and policies should also be conveyed to the public through social media .