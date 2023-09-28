DGAFMS Lt Gen Daljit Singh visits Military Hospital Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Senior Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps, visited the Military Hospital, here, on 26 September.

On his arrival the General Officer was received by Maj General J Debnath, MG (Medical), HQs UB Area, and Brigadier Parikshit Singh, Commandant, MH, Dehradun. The visiting dignitary was briefed by the Commandant, MH, about the OP and peace time role of the hospital. He was also briefed about the clinical and administrative achievements of the Military Hospital, besides recent initiatives undertaken on comprehensive patient care and clientele satisfaction. The General Officer expressed his satisfaction on the same.

Thereafter, Lt General Singh visited the A&E, ICU, OPDs, ICU, NICU, Paediatric and all other acute wards including Surgical, Medical, Family and Officer Wards.

Later, he addressed the officers and nursing officers and lauded their efforts in making Military Hospital Dehradun one of the best zonal hospitals in the country and urged them to be pro-patient and to be compassionate in their approach and outlook.

The Lt General also conferred on the spot appreciation letters to two of the hospital staff for their invaluable contribution.

He also visited the ECHS Polyclinic in Dehradun and discussed the intricacies of the ECHS Clientele. He also visited Military Dental Centre.

Lt General Singh was accompanied by his wife, Dr Anjana Rana, for whom a Special Family Welfare Meet was organised. A folk based cultural programme, depicting the rich cultural heritage of the country and a millet based programme were the highlights of the event. On this occasion Dr Anjana Rana appreciated the efforts of the ladies and motivated them to take on the responsibilities of creating a new Bharat.