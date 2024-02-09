DGP Abhinav Kumar congratulates All India Archery Event medal winners

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: Players from Uttarakhand Police, who recently won medals in the 12th All India Archery Championship 2023-24, called on Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar at the State Police Headquarters, here, today.

On this occasion, Abhinav Kumar wished the players good luck and urged them to work hard for the future competitions and to practice diligently to get gold medals.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Administration/Senior Vice Chairman, Uttarakhand Police Sports Control Board, Amit Sinha noted that the players of Uttarakhand Police had performed excellently during the 12th All India Archery Championship 2023-24 held in Bangalore, Karnataka, from 30 January to 4 February, 2024.

It may be recalled that Chief Constable Santosh Kumar has brought laurels to Uttarakhand Police by winning 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the compound event, while lady constable Rishika also won a bronze medal in the compound event.

