DGP Abhinav Kumar reviews Yatra arrangements in Badrinath

By Our Staff Reporter

Badrinath (Chamoli), 21 May: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar arrived here, yesterday. Today, he conducted on-site inspection and review of Police and security arrangements at Badrinath Dham. He also issued necessary guidelines for improving the arrangements. Kumar called upon the Police officials to discharge their Yatra duty with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and behave humbly and in a cooperative manner with the pilgrims arriving at the Dham and on the Yatra route.

He held a detailed review of security arrangements at places around the Badrinath Temple Complex, inside and just outside the temple, and issued directions on better crowd control. He directed the police officials to establish regular communication with the devotees.

DGP Kumar also conducted an inspection of the residential barracks and camping arrangements for police officials on duty, as also the electricity, water and toilet arrangements for them.

Due to the ongoing construction work under the Badrinath Dham master plan, keeping in mind the convenience of the pilgrims, coordination with the construction agency was emphasised to keep the traffic system smooth.

While encouraging the police officials performing their duty in adverse conditions, Kumar emphasised that every devotee coming on the Char Dham Yatra is like a state guest, and it is their duty to protect them and cooperate with them with the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava. By becoming a partner of the devotees in Badrinath Dham, they have to make the journey of the pilgrims as pleasant as possible and ensure that they all get darshan of Lord Badrinath in a smooth manner. The queues of pilgrims awaiting darshan of Lord Badrinath should be managed in an organised manner and those standing in queue should be dealt with in a polite manner.

Kumar further stressed that for the elderly, disabled and sick devotees, special coordination should be established with the members of the temple committee, and it be ensured that they get opportunity to get easy darshan at the temple.

DGP Kumar further emphasised that Uttarakhand Police is always ready to make the journey of all the devotees simple, easy and safe. At the same time, he appealed to the pilgrims not to travel without registration and before the scheduled date of travel as per the registration. He said that Uttarakhand Police is committed to providing security and a safe environment to all the pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra. He added that due to excessive pressure of crowd at the Dhams, vehicles are being stopped at various places and in such a situation, the pilgrims are expected to cooperate with the police in making the Yatra memorable and peaceful.