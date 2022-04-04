DGP Ashok Kumar highlights importance of public-police equation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: “I have worked all my life for a citizen-friendly and victim-oriented police force,” said DGP Ashok Kumar, at the Dehradun Literature Festival, here, today. He joined the Indian Police Service in 1989 and is presently Director General, Uttarakhand Police.

DGP Ashok has authored a much acclaimed book, titled ‘Human in Khaki’, which talks of his real life experiences in which he has tried to strengthen people’s faith in the police force.

On the second day of the Dehradun Literature Festival, the audience was delighted to hear all the insightful stories about the police force narrated by DGP Kumar.

In the session, DGP Ashok Kumar was in conversation with IPS officer Amit Lodha, who currently holds the post of Inspector General of police.

Both the decorated police officers are ardent believers that it’s high time to instill the trust of people in police.

It was stated that the police force has been much vilified but there is a different side to it as well. The wonderful work done by the police forces must be equally highlighted, asserted DGP Kumar.

In his book, DGP Ashok Kumar has also mentioned the drawbacks existing in the system and explicitly describes both aspects of policing.

“Police officers put in their blood and sweat while on duty. The day the fact is brought into the public domain, people’s impression will definitely change for the good,” affirmed IPS officer, Amit Lodha.

Lodha has authored two books based on which a web series will be released soon, he revealed.

The conversation also touched upon the role played by the police force in the pandemic period. “People’s trust in us increased manifold during this period and I am hopeful that the day will come soon when people will consider us their friends and reach out to us without any hesitation,” added DGP Kumar.

“The Police are here to enforce the laws. The citizens are also required to be responsible. It works both ways.” The session concluded on this note.