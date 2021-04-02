DGP Ashok Kumar inaugurates 73rd District Cricket League

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: The 73rd District Cricket League 2020-21 began at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy ground, here, today. The inaugural match took place between Abhimanyu Cricket Academy and Aryan Cricket Academy. Abhimanyu Cricket Academy won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was DGP Ashok Kumar, while the special guests were Miss Grand International 2017 Anukriti Gusain and DIMS College MD Tushit Rawat.

DGP Kumar reminded on the occasion that sports instilled a sense of discipline. Such tournaments provided a much needed platform for sportspersons to progress in their chosen discipline.

Also present were District Cricket Association President Ninu Sehgal, General Secretary Vijay Pratap Mall, PC Verma, AS Mengawl, Virendra Pokhriyal, RP Easwaran, Sandeep Gupta, Vikram Deshwal, Kumar Thapa, Rakesh Dhulia, Indra Mohan Barthwal, Manoj Rawat, Rajesh Tiwari and many others.