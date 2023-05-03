DGP Ashok Kumar inspects yatra arrangements at Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter
Rudraprayag, 2 May: Amid incessant rains and snowfall, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar reached Kedarnath today. He met the devotees and gave directions to the authorities to secure the yatra according to the weather.
The DGP also issued instructions to the officials to ensure proper and additional arrangements for the Yatra. In view of the continuing snowfall and inclement weather in Kedar Valley, DGP Ashok Kumar issued an appeal to the pilgrims from across the country and abroad to be careful and take full precautions in view of the bad weather. He stated that the pilgrims should pay heed to the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department before starting their journey. He also said that the pilgrims should take precautionary measures related to health issues. Reminding them that Kedarnath is located at a height of more than 11,000 feet above sea level, he said every possible precaution needs to be taken in on possible health complications.
It may be recalled that, yesterday, DGP Ashok Kumar had reached Gauri Kund and Fata in Rudraprayag district to take stock of the Kedarnath Yatra arrangements. After staying the night, DGP Ashok Kumar reached Kedarnath Temple this morning to oversee additional security arrangements for the devotees. He instructed the police officers concerned to shore up the travel arrangements.
The DGP expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of police station buildings in Rudraprayag district and issued instructions to the authorities to improve them in a systematic manner. Kumar directed that arrangements should be made to ensure that no pilgrim faces any undue inconvenience. Along with crowd control, the Police also have to provide relief to the passengers. The two problems of the yatra in Rudraprayag district are the narrow path to Gaurikund, and the other is the problem of accommodating pilgrims in large numbers at Kedarnath. For this, instructions were given to make the system efficient and to keep Gaurikund free of traffic congestion.
Kedarnath Yatra halted for one day in view of weather alert
By Our Staff Reporter
Rudraprayag, 2 May: The Kedarnath Yatra has been halted for tomorrow in view of the bad weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department. It may be recalled that it has been continuously snowing in the Kedar Valley. The police department has appealed to the devotees to stay at safe places and remain where they are.
The District Rudraprayag SP has clarified that, in view of continuous snowfall and bad weather in Kedar Valley, the yatra has been put on hold tomorrow as a precautionary measure. The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for tomorrow in the state. The Police has appealed to the pilgrims not to travel any further towards Kedarnath on Wednesday for safety reasons. DGP Ashok Kumar was present in Kedarnath today to oversee the arrangements.