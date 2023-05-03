DGP Ashok Kumar inspects yatra arrangements at Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 2 May: Amid incessant rains and snowfall, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar reached Kedarnath today. He met the devotees and gave directions to the authorities to secure the yatra according to the weather.

The DGP also issued instructions to the officials to ensure proper and additional arrangements for the Yatra. In view of the continuing snowfall and inclement weather in Kedar Valley, DGP Ashok Kumar issued an appeal to the pilgrims from across the country and abroad to be careful and take full precautions in view of the bad weather. He stated that the pilgrims should pay heed to the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department before starting their journey. He also said that the pilgrims should take precautionary measures related to health issues. Reminding them that Kedarnath is located at a height of more than 11,000 feet above sea level, he said every possible precaution needs to be taken in on possible health complications.

It may be recalled that, yesterday, DGP Ashok Kumar had reached Gauri Kund and Fata in Rudraprayag district to take stock of the Kedarnath Yatra arrangements. After staying the night, DGP Ashok Kumar reached Kedarnath Temple this morning to oversee additional security arrangements for the devotees. He instructed the police officers concerned to shore up the travel arrangements.

The DGP expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of police station buildings in Rudraprayag district and issued instructions to the authorities to improve them in a systematic manner. Kumar directed that arrangements should be made to ensure that no pilgrim faces any undue inconvenience. Along with crowd control, the Police also have to provide relief to the passengers. The two problems of the yatra in Rudraprayag district are the narrow path to Gaurikund, and the other is the problem of accommodating pilgrims in large numbers at Kedarnath. For this, instructions were given to make the system efficient and to keep Gaurikund free of traffic congestion.