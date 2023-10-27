DGP Ashok Kumar suspends Sub Inspector for misbehaviour with scribe

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 25 Oct: Director General of Police Ashok Kumar today ordered suspension of Sub Inspector Harsh Arora over complaints of his misbehaviour with a senior journalist from Hindustan newspaper during the Vijaya Dashmi function held at the Parade Ground, here, yesterday. The suspension comes after a delegation of senior journalists representing several newspapers called on DGP Ashok Kumar demanding action against Sub Inspector Harsh Arora, who had allegedly roughed up senior journalist Om Sati, who represents Dainik Hindustan. The SI even forced Sati to leave the parade ground.

According to the delegation, Sub Inspector Harsh Arora was informed by Sati that he is a journalist who represents Dainik Hindustan, but the officer was in no mood to relent and allegedly continued not only to abuse Sati but also manhandle him. The incident enraged the media persons who, earlier, called on SSP Ajai Singh. The SSP ordered Arora to be sent to Lines and ordered an inquiry. However, the scribes were not satisfied with the line attachment and demanded immediate suspension of the police officer concerned, while also demanding his transfer to a remote district. Today, a delegation of media persons called on DGP Ashok Kumar to brief him about the incident and demanded the suspension. Kumar assured the delegation that action would be taken and ordered an investigation into the charges levelled by the media persons. He asked the inquiry officers to conduct an investigation and report the findings within 3 days. The scribes, however, were still not satisfied.

DGP Kumar then asked ADG, Law and Order, AP Anshuman to look further into the matter. Following the directions issued by top police officers, SSP Ajai Singh ordered immediate suspension of the Sub Inspector concerned.

In most such incidents, the Police always are reluctant to take any serious action but, since this particular incident was related to a senior journalist working for a leading Hindi daily, prompt action has been taken. In many other incidents, even the journalists representing leading Hindi newspapers hardly ever get together and demand action against the guilty Police officials.

It may be recalled that a video is also going viral on social media which shows the said police officer Harsh Arora manhandling and pushing Sati. It is being stated that the senior Police officers have taken cognisance of the video before ordering suspension of Arora. Some sources in the Police also claimed that Arora has a history of being in the thick of such incidents. In the past, too, he had been line attached while he was posted at ISBT Police Chowki.