DGP discusses Law & Order with Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jan: DGP Ashok Kumar called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Tuesday.

The DGP apprised the Governor on the law & order situation in the state, internal security, challenges before the police at present and his future strategy.

The Governor appreciated the work done by the police. He expressed happiness at Amit Sinha and Ankush Mishra getting awards in the field of drone and cyber crime.

The Governor assured the DGP on upgradation of the Police Training Centre, Narendra Nagar, and on getting the budget for police modernisation as topmost priorities.