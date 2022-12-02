DGP issues warning against unnecessary use of hooters

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Dec: Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has directed all district police chiefs to ensure that there is no use of hooters unnecessarily in normal circumstances during the movement of police vehicles.

In instructions issued today, Kumar observed that during the movement of police vehicles, often hooters are being used unnecessarily even in normal conditions and on empty roads, due to which the general public faces inconvenience. He also reminded them that unnecessary use of hooters also contributed to noise pollution.