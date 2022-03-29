Dhami allocates portfolios to ministers finally

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: After several days since taking over as Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has finally allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues. At present, charge of 23 important departments has been kept by the CM himself. The departments in his charge include Revenue, Home, Excise, Planning, Mining, Industrial Development, Power, Labour, Information, Information Technology (IT) and Drinking Water. Senior cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj has been allocated PWD and Tourism yet again. Maharaj has been given charge of PWD, Tourism, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction, Irrigation and Development, Finance, Reorganisation. Ganesh Joshi has been given charge of Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Development, Sainik Kalyan, Agriculture Education and Bio Technology. Dhan Singh Rawat has been given charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Cooperative, Health and Health Education. Subodh Uniyal has been given charge of Forests, Technical Education, Languages and Elections. Rekha Arya has been given charge of Women Empowerment, Sports and Youth Welfare, Food and Consumer Affairs. Chandan Ramdas has been given charge of Social Welfare, Minorities, Transport and Micro Minor Irrigation, Religious Affairs, Culture and Jalagam. Prem Chand Aggarwal has been given charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Urban and Medium Scale Industries. Saurabh Bahuguna has been given charge of Animal Husbandry, Protocol, Sugar and Sugarcane.