Dhami appeals to citizens to contribute on Armed Forces Flag Day generously

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Dec: On the occasion of ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’, Colonel (Retd) MS Jodha and Col (Retd) BS Rawat pinned the flag to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister said that the country was proud of its soldiers who were always ready to sacrifice anything to protect the country. Dhami added that the occasion of ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’ was also a day to remember and express gratitude towards the unforgettable sacrifices and services of the vigilant guards of the nation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also appealed to the citizens of the state to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of families of the defence personnel.