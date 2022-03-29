Dhami calls on veteran Cong leader Harish Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today paid a courtesy call on veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat at his Dehradun residence. Both the leaders exchanged greetings. It may be recalled that Harish Rawat had expressed dissatisfaction that he had been sent just a formal and simple invitation to the oath ceremony of Dhami and his cabinet otherwise he would have attended the ceremony. Probably, to assuage the feelings of the veteran Congress leader, Dhami decided to pay a courtesy call on him at his Dehradun residence.