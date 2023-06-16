Dhami calls upon BJP MLAs to personally engage in connecting with common people

BJP

A virtual meeting of party legislators was organised in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State President Mahendra Bhatt regarding the nationwide mass public relations campaign being run by the BJP. During this, in his address, Chief Minister Dhami urged the party MLAs to coordinate with the organisation and make this campaign hugely successful personally.

He said that through all these programmes, the party needs to spread the information about the public welfare schemes of the central and state government among the public. During this, he said about the Tiffin programmes being organised under the campaign, the MLAs should use this hugely successful medium to connect and connect with senior party workers and people. The Chief Minister said that he himself participates as much as possible in the programmes as suggested by the organisation. He appealed to all the party MLAs to also participate in more and more such tiffin meetings and do the work of connecting with the people more quickly.

Interacting with all the MLAs involved in this virtual meeting, State President Mahendra Bhatt said, all the events conducted under this campaign have been very successful. And in the same way, all efforts should be made to make the rest of the programmes equally successful.

On this occasion, State General Secretary Organisation Ajaey Kumar urged all the MLAs to ensure that they also engage with the people through press conferences, social media meets at the Lok Sabha level and in assembly level too. In today’s meeting, all the MLAs of the party, state general secretary, state media in-charge and senior party functionaries associated with the campaign also participated.