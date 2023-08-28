Dhami congratulates U’khand filmmakers for winning national film awards

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated two young film personalities, for winning two national film awards in different categories and making the state proud. Cinematographer Bittu Rawat has been awarded with Best Cinematography award for the film ‘Pataal-Tee’, in the short film category and Srishti Lakhera for her film ‘Ek Tha Gaon’ for being the best film in the non feature film category at the 69th National Film Awards . Dhami has wished a bright future ahead for all the people associated with these two films and congratulated them for their excellent hard work.

The Chief Minister noted that on the strength of their talent, these youths of the state have very effectively brought out the serious problems like Himalayan concerns and migration on the national platform. Apart from giving direction to the society, these films will also work to inspire the youth from Uttarakhand. He said that the award received by these youth is also an honour for the state. The Chief Minister said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand has made this state a centre of attraction for the filmmakers . Several decisions have been taken in the interest of filmmakers in the state towards facilitating them. He said that entire Uttarakhand is a fine destination for filming.

Emphasising that Uttarakhand has provided an opportunity to these people who are associated with the film industry to reach this stage of recognition, the CM expected them to create a name for the state on the global and national platforms. He called upon everyone to remain connected to one’s cultural roots, the environment and the rituals and traditions followed over several centuries by the ancestors of the current generation. He said that permanent success can only be achieved by staying connected to own cultural roots and own identity.

Dhami said that no matter how many generations an Indian lives anywhere in the world, his Indianness, his loyalty to India, never diminishes. The reason for this is the distinctive cultural consciousness that prevails in India due to which India always remains alive in one’s heart. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of re-kindling the Sanatan culture in the minds of Indians living abroad along with the country. The Chief Minister said that the Union Government led by Prime Minister Modi is not only doing physical development of the country, but is also working to hoist the glory of India’s Sanatan culture in the world.